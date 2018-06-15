Digimarc (DMRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DMRC. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. National Securities set a $43.00 target price on Digimarc and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Digimarc from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digimarc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Digimarc traded up $0.45, reaching $32.35, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,834. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $357.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of -1.02.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.53. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 111.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. research analysts forecast that Digimarc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $148,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,521.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $405,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,229 shares of company stock worth $949,055. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP now owns 332,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

