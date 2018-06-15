Digital Credits (DGCS) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

Digital Credits (CURRENCY:DGCS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Digital Credits has a total market capitalization of $2,762.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Credits has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003643 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00597942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00237058 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00093228 BTC.

Digital Credits Coin Profile

Digital Credits’ total supply is 201,284,316 coins and its circulating supply is 5,826,388 coins. Digital Credits’ official website is dcredits.com. Digital Credits’ official Twitter account is @dcreditstwit.

Digital Credits Coin Trading

Digital Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

