Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

DCOM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 372,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,026. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $747.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Rizzo sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $25,636.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omer Sj Williams sold 9,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $192,786.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,950.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,733 shares of company stock valued at $487,043 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 92,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 254,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 197,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

