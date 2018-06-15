Reviewing Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) & Umpqua (UMPQ)

Umpqua (NASDAQ: UMPQ) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and Dime Community Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.22 billion 4.33 $246.01 million $1.07 22.38 Dime Community Bancshares $233.61 million 3.18 $51.88 million $1.29 15.35

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Umpqua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 22.15% 6.68% 1.04% Dime Community Bancshares 23.24% 8.61% 0.80%

Risk and Volatility

Umpqua has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Umpqua pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Umpqua and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 1 6 4 0 2.27 Dime Community Bancshares 1 2 1 0 2.00

Umpqua currently has a consensus price target of $23.77, suggesting a potential downside of 0.74%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Umpqua.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Umpqua beats Dime Community Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for business and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, small business administration program financing, and residential mortgage loans, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; broker dealer and investment advisory services; and technology-based services that include remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit program, ATM, interactive product kiosks, and Website services. The company serves small businesses, middle market, and large commercial customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2017, it operated commercial banking centers in 333 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 28 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

