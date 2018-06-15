Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.58 Million Holdings in ITT Inc (ITT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.80% of ITT worth $77,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,571,000 after acquiring an additional 234,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,681,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,642,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,018,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 55,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 938,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,105,000 after buying an additional 279,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ITT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of ITT opened at $54.91 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $57.62.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.37%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Victoria L. Creamer sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $421,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Ramos sold 105,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $5,553,258.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,954,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,875 shares of company stock worth $6,607,262 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

