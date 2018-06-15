Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 176,502 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.42% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $227,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide opened at $119.65 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 5.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.61 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.96.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

