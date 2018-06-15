Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,792,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.40% of Commercial Metals worth $200,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 616.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Longbow Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

