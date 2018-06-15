Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,905 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 45,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.84% of Integra Lifesciences worth $80,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences opened at $67.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $62,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer set a $74.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.