AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $26.46 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,243 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $26,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $143,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.57. 3,154,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,828. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $172,022.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,063,552.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,986,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,007 shares of company stock worth $7,131,881 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

