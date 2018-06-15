Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 336.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,573 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 5,747.1% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Dreman Value Management L L C bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery Communications to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

