DISH Network Corp (DISH) Stake Lowered by Pagoda Asset Management LP

Pagoda Asset Management LP cut its stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,881 shares during the quarter. DISH Network accounts for 2.1% of Pagoda Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pagoda Asset Management LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2,135.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $27,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,148,529 shares in the company, valued at $36,856,295.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,450 and have sold 7,190 shares valued at $279,087. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network traded up $0.21, reaching $34.29, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 44,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,473. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.11.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen set a $54.00 target price on DISH Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on DISH Network from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

