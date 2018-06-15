Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) in a report published on Tuesday, May 29th.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 230 ($3.06) to GBX 250 ($3.33) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 200 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 199.44 ($2.66).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Shares of Dixons Carphone traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.07), hitting GBX 195.20 ($2.60), during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 7,178,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of GBX 145.72 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 349.60 ($4.65).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, Southern Europe, and Connected World Services (CWS). It offers various products and services in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including mobile handsets and other connected devices under the Carphone Warehouse brand; electrical and telecommunications products under the CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brand; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business name; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Knowhow brand, as well as repairs and support services for Carphone Warehouse and Phone House under the Geek Squad brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.