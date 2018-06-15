Dock Trading Down 36% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. Dock has a market cap of $24.32 million and $1.55 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00601995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00234600 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00093352 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,105,599 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.