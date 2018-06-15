Docusign (DOCU) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Docusign traded up $0.42, reaching $63.95, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,249. Docusign has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $65.82.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $155.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Docusign will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith J. Krach sold 165,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $4,785,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ignition Gp Ii, Llc sold 784,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $22,760,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

