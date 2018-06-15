Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $6,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,212,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $6,293,000.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Dagmar Dolby sold 17,439 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $1,092,902.13.

On Thursday, May 24th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $6,231,000.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $6,249,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $6,265,000.00.

Dolby Laboratories opened at $65.32 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $301.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

