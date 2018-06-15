Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Raised by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 3.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,032,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,650,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,352 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,274,000 after buying an additional 712,261 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,744,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,509,000 after buying an additional 496,009 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,004,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,752,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after buying an additional 398,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $67.33 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Hilliard Lyons set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.44 per share, with a total value of $253,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy traded up $0.79, hitting $66.31, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 9,724,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.78%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

