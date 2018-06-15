Dotcoin (CRYPTO:DOT) One Day Volume Hits $2,690.00

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Dotcoin has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $2,690.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dotcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dotcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.01502670 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015504 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019933 BTC.

About Dotcoin

Dotcoin (DOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Dotcoin’s total supply is 570,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,875,000 tokens. The official website for Dotcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dotcoin

Dotcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dotcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

