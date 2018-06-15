DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock opened at $20.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock

There is no company description available for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.