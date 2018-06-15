Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock (DBL) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock (NYSE:DBL) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.3579773204608 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:DBL opened at $20.96 on Friday. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

About Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high total investment return by providing a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund may invest in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

