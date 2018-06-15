Doug Jones Sells 3,725 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) insider Doug Jones sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $69,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 3,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 52,268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 736,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 51,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,191,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,145,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

