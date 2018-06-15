FY2019 EPS Estimates for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Raised by Analyst

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioTelemetry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $45.20. 369,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,577. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. BioTelemetry had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAT. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 36,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $1,442,366.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,191,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,493,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,452.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,604 shares of company stock worth $20,065,817 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

