Dougherty & Co Cuts Ambarella (AMBA) Price Target to $55.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price decreased by analysts at Dougherty & Co from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.95.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ambarella had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

