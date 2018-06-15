Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 52.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Douglas Emmett traded up $0.26, reaching $38.99, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 18,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,838. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $296,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

