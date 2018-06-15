Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Decreased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $430,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,090,676,000 after buying an additional 2,356,734 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7,575.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,920,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,853,000 after buying an additional 1,895,497 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,707,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,746,000 after buying an additional 986,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chevron by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,728,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $717,111,000 after buying an additional 955,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.61 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.52.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $1,536,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,500 shares of company stock worth $49,748,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron opened at $126.51 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $243.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $37.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.