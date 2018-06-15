DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) General Counsel Charles J. Kalil Sells 19,841 Shares

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DowDuPont traded down $0.41, reaching $67.97, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 9,153,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,118. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth $102,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DWDP. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

