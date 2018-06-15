Dropbox (DBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 272,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,750,975 shares.The stock last traded at $39.21 and had previously closed at $36.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Nomura started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 2,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $46,829,993.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,409,000. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,004,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,311,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,573,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,382,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

