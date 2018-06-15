DryShips Inc. (DRYS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,667,714 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 4,160,750 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,135,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DRYS stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DryShips has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DryShips had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from DryShips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Several research firms have commented on DRYS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DryShips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DryShips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRYS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DryShips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DryShips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DryShips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DryShips by 3,145.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DryShips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About DryShips

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry.

