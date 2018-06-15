DSM (RDSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of DSM traded down $0.22, reaching $26.19, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 20,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. DSM has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in health, nutrition, and materials businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for use in dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications.

