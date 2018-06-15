DSM (RDSMY) vs. Huntsman (HUN) Critical Survey

DSM (OTCMKTS: RDSMY) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

DSM has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntsman has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DSM pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. DSM pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntsman pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DSM and Huntsman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Huntsman 0 3 10 0 2.77

Huntsman has a consensus price target of $36.96, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. Given Huntsman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntsman is more favorable than DSM.

Profitability

This table compares DSM and Huntsman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSM 22.01% 12.80% 6.72% Huntsman 8.98% 27.32% 7.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DSM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Huntsman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSM and Huntsman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSM $9.75 billion 1.95 $2.00 billion $1.11 23.59 Huntsman $8.36 billion 0.95 $636.00 million $2.48 13.36

DSM has higher revenue and earnings than Huntsman. Huntsman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntsman beats DSM on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in health, nutrition, and materials businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for use in dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications. The Materials segment provides Dyneema, a fiber solution serving textiles, commercial marine, and sports segments; high-performance plastics primarily for use in automotive and electronics markets, as well as offers solutions to specialized industries, including water management, breathable textiles, and flexible food packaging; and resins solutions for paints and coatings, fiber optic coatings, and 3D printing applications. The Innovation Center segment offers cellulosic bio-ethanol and bio-based succinic acids; anti-reflective coatings for solar glass; and anti-soiling coatings for use in cleaning and maintaining solar farms in desert-like conditions. This segment also produces biomedical materials and technologies that enable medical device manufacturers to enhance care across various medical specialties. Koninklijke DSM N.V. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, maleic anhydrides, surfactants, linear alkyl-benzene, ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based polymers formulations; high performance thermoset resins and curing agents; and base liquid and solid resins. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The company's products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

