DTE Energy Co (DTE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.36% of DTE Energy worth $68,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,248.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,532,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.15%.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.