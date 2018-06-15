Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage currently has GBX 620 ($8.25) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 710 ($9.45).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DNLM. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.65) to GBX 750 ($9.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.25) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 714 ($9.51) to GBX 675 ($8.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 685 ($9.12) to GBX 620 ($8.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Dunelm Group to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.39) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 612.08 ($8.15).

Dunelm Group traded down GBX 28 ($0.37), reaching GBX 539.50 ($7.18), on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 541.50 ($7.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 760 ($10.12).

In related news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 92,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £506,636.96 ($674,526.64). Also, insider Keith Down acquired 7,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.90) per share, with a total value of £39,601.10 ($52,724.14).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings.

