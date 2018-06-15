Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNKN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNKN. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $99,205.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $3,729,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,254 shares in the company, valued at $19,161,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group traded up $0.06, hitting $68.53, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,075,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,399. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 75.12% and a net margin of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

