Christopher T. Gregory Sells 674 Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $26,629.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DXPE opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.73 million, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 2.35. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. DXP Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,468,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,100,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 166,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 160,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on DXP Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

