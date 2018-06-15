Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $21,438.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00019719 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,550.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.06 or 0.07695010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $873.38 or 0.13333100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.01504520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.92 or 0.01922310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00211199 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.83 or 0.03020020 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00513608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008502 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,067,393 coins and its circulating supply is 4,979,072 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

