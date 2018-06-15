Dynatronics (DYNT) & Aradigm (ARDM) Critical Review

Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) and Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Aradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -3.06% -10.31% -2.10% Aradigm -83.04% N/A -125.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dynatronics and Aradigm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aradigm 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aradigm has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 528.93%. Given Aradigm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aradigm is more favorable than Dynatronics.

Risk & Volatility

Dynatronics has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aradigm has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynatronics and Aradigm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $35.76 million 0.67 -$1.86 million ($1.15) -2.57 Aradigm $14.47 million 1.67 -$10.70 million ($0.72) -2.21

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than Aradigm. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aradigm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Aradigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aradigm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aradigm beats Dynatronics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; and medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Aradigm Company Profile

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. Its lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq and Lipoquin that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and non-tuberculosis mycobacterium. The company is also developing inhaled ciprofloxacin formulations for treatment of patients with cystic fibrosis, and has tested for the prevention and treatment of inhaled bioterrorism infections, such as Coxiella burnetii or Q fever, inhalation anthrax, tularemia, melioidosis and pneumonic plague. Aradigm Corporation has collaboration agreements with Grifols, S.A. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

