E-coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million (CRYPTO:ECN)

E-coin (CURRENCY:ECN) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One E-coin coin can now be bought for about $8.02 or 0.00122434 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. E-coin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $115.00 worth of E-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, E-coin has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00166347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00101617 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00053638 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00269788 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00077062 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001529 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002262 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00068779 BTC.

E-coin Profile

ECN is a coin. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. E-coin’s total supply is 213,270,119 coins and its circulating supply is 350,363 coins. E-coin’s official website is www.ecoinsource.com. E-coin’s official Twitter account is @ecoinclubs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling E-coin

E-coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy E-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

