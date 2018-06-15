EA Coin Hits One Day Volume of $3,838.00 (EAG)

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. EA Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,838.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EA Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EA Coin has traded 51.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003637 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00601452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00237099 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044757 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093465 BTC.

EA Coin Coin Profile

EA Coin was first traded on October 30th, 2017. EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. EA Coin’s official website is www.eacoin.io.

Buying and Selling EA Coin

EA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

