Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum traded down $2.09, hitting $94.00, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 801,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,906. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 8,200 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $786,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,789.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,210,758.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,633 over the last 90 days. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

