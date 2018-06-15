Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,025,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,289. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

