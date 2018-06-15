Brokers Offer Predictions for Earthstone Energy Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital set a $14.00 price target on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. 314,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,461. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $521.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 116,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 132,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

