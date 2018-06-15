Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Upgraded to B+ by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 4th.

Shares of Eastern opened at $29.85 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $187.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.34. Eastern has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $59.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 136.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.