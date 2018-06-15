Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 104,864 Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,864 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 970.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of Eastman Chemical opened at $107.93 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $81.39 and a 12-month high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

In related news, SVP David A. Golden sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $906,268.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,469.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark K. Cox sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,377,989.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $3,560,237. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.