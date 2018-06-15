Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 123.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Eaton worth $163,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Eaton by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 32,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eaton by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 997,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 674,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. ValuEngine lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.03 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Eaton traded down $0.74, hitting $78.54, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 44,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,009. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.