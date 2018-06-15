Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.19

News articles about Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 45.2783863704409 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of EVT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.69. 73,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,529. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks.

