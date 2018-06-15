Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) PT Raised to $65.50

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $63.50 to $65.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.63.

Shares of EV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 915,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,993. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.71 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,835,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 26,948 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

