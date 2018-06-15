Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Stake Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for 1.1% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Alphabet Inc Class A worth $465,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 910,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $886,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,673,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 235,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,476,000 after acquiring an additional 62,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 5,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,159.27. 2,212,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,607. The company has a market cap of $795.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $915.31 and a twelve month high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Vetr downgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,241.78 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,355.00 price objective (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.44.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

