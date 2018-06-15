Eaton Vance Management Has $909,000 Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 137.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth about $3,070,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 114,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 428.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 463,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,966,000 after purchasing an additional 375,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $163.00 price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,035. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $109.12 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

