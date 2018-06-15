Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0002272272377 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust traded up $0.02, hitting $14.64, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,200. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st.

In other news, insider Craig P. Russ bought 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective.

