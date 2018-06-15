Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.9274090773282 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport opened at $15.50 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1108 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Beale sold 29,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $250,982.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

