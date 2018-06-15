IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.21 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 417,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter worth $185,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. traded down $0.01, hitting $12.55, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 210,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,750. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It holds investments in various sectors, such as air freight and logistics, auto components, banks, beverages, biotechnology, capital markets, chemicals, communications equipment, containers and packaging, distributors, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and services, household durables, Internet software and services, machinery, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, software, specialty retail, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, road and rail, multi-utilities, Internet and direct marketing retail, and information technology services.

